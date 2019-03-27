Forest fire put out in SW China

The forest fire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon in southwest China's Yunnan Province has been extinguished as of Wednesday noon, local authorities said.



The fire started at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the forest in Longpan Village in Yulong Naxi Autonomous County, according to the information office of the county.



More than 1,200 people and five helicopters were mobilized to put out the forest fire in the county, where the famed Yulong(Jade Dragon) Snow Mountain sits.



The areas gutted by the fire covered about 7.3 hectares, the information office said. No casualties were reported.



The scarcely-populated mountainous areas are prone to forest fires in the dry spring season. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

