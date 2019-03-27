China women’s head coach targets World Cup win

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Football Association
Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Football Association
China's women's national team head coach Jia Xiuquan said his ultimate goal at the FIFA Women's World Cup is to be crowned champions.
"Don't be startled, but our ultimate goal for the World Cup is to be the champions," Jia told Chinese reporters at a press conference on Monday in Shanghai. "I hope our players will do their best and make a breakthrough" at the World Cup.
During his time as a head coach in Chinese men's top-tier league Jia was known for his defensive tactics. After taking the reins of the women's national team in May last year, Jia has underlined ball control.
"We are always pursuing perfection, and we have to learn from defeat," Jia said referring to the Algarve Cup, an international women's friendly series in which China finished last this year.
With the World Cup to be held in France in June, there is limited time for Jia to make adjustments. China are grouped with Germany, Spain, South Africa in Group B.
"We need to hone our tactical skills further," Jia told the Global Times. "I hope they can repeat what they did at the Asian Games last year."
China finished runners-up at the Asian Games last year in Indonesia.
Striker Wang Shuang is pinned as the spearhead for China's attacking tactics. The prolific forward is now a star player with French top-flight club Paris Saint-Germain.
"I hope more players going overseas will help Chinese women's football grow," Jia said. "It helps build confidence and mental adaptability. We have seen some promising progress from Wang and I hope our players can go to some other countries where women's football is at world top-level."
Currently the US is atop world women's soccer in the FIFA rankings. China are 15th in the world.
"Women's football has developed fast these past few years, we will do our best to keep up with the pace," Jia noted.
Captain Wu Haiyan believes the team have improved a lot compared to four years ago.
"Mentally and tactically we have progressed a lot compared to four years ago," Wu told the Global Times. "This has made us more ambitious than last time when we were preparing for the World Cup."
China were knocked out in the quarterfinals at the last World Cup in 2015 in Canada, where they lost to eventual champions the US 1-0.
Wu also hopes the team will inspire more girls to join women's soccer. "We are working to become role models for the younger generation," said Wu during a training session with girls from a Shanghai primary school under the program "Boundless Girl" in collaboration with the Ministry of Education
.
"We have to give 200 percent effort to achieve that," Wu said.
The team's best record at a World Cup was in 1999 when they finished as runners-up, and was widely applauded by the fans who lacked enthusiasm for China's underachieving men's team.