Hengshui to host ‘mind’ games

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Hengshui in North China's Hebei ­Province will host the International Masters Championships, an event featuring mind games like chess and go, from May 13 to 18, organizers announced.Competitions will also be held for bridge, poker and Chinese chess.More than 200 elite mind players from 40 countries and regions will compete in the tournament, organizers said.China's Weiqi legend Nie Weiping was named the ambassador of the event. He said mind sports have a huge potential to become more popular after the high-profile Go dual between humans and artificial intelligence in recent years.Hengshui is known for education and its wetland features several lakes. A forum on artificial intelligence in mind sports is expected to be held on the sidelines of the competition, according to organizers.