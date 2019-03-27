CPC delegation visits Argentina to boost relations

A Communist Party of China (CPC) delegation was on a visit to Argentina from Monday to Wednesday to promote relations between the two countries.



Headed by Jiang Xinzhi, deputy chief of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, the delegation met with Provisional President of the Argentine Senate Federico Pinedo and Humberto Schiavoni, president of the Republican Proposal Party, and exchanged views on promoting ties between the two parties and two countries.



The delegation also surveyed the party construction situation of the Republican Proposal Party at local levels and communicated with youth representatives of the party.



Jiang expounded Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era during the meetings.



The Argentine officials expressed willingness to enhance inter-party communication and deepen practical cooperation with the CPC, in a bid to continuously advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides.

