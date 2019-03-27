Saudi resumes activists’ trial that has angered West

A Saudi court resumed on Wednesday the trial of prominent women activists facing charges related to their human rights work and contacts with foreign journalists and diplomats, in a case that has sharpened Western criticism of the kingdom.



The women, including rights campaigner Loujain al-Hathloul, university professor Hatoon al-Fassi and blogger Eman al-Nafjan, were expected to respond to charges including some that rights groups say fall under an article of the kingdom's cybercrime law stipulating jail sentences of up to five years.



Western diplomats and media, including Reuters, were denied entry to the hearing and escorted from the building, despite petitioning the authorities to attend amid global scrutiny of the case.



Three dozen countries, including all 28 EU members, Canada and Australia, have called on Riyadh to free the activists. British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo both raised the issue during recent visits to Riyadh.



Nine prominent US senators wrote a public letter last week asking King Salman for the immediate and unconditional release of prisoners held on "dubious charges related to their activism," citing many of the women currently on trial.



It remains to be seen if Riyadh will bend to international pressure or pursue harsh sentences in a case critics say has revealed the limits of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's promises to modernize Saudi Arabia.





