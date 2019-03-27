China's Uniview undaunted by foreign political risks, takes Huawei case as rare lesson

A receptionist greets visitors at Uniview's newly opened production base in Tongxiang, East China's Zhejiang Province on Tuesday. Photo: Wang Cong/GT

Political pressure may appear to be mounting against Chinese technology companies, but some, even those in what could be considered sensitive areas, are not worried and don't show any sign of retreat from their global ambitions.After rising through fierce competition to become one of the leading suppliers of high-tech video surveillance equipment in China, Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co is poised to expand its footprint overseas."We will resolutely adhere to globalization; we will resolutely go out," Zhang Pengguo, president of Uniview, told a gathering of the company's distributors and partners in Wuzhen, East China's Zhejiang Province on Tuesday, arguing that given the competitive edge the company has gained in both cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and production costs, Uniview has great potential overseas.Contrary to some of the negative headlines in wake of growing trade tensions and an intensifying technology race between major powers, now might be a better time for emerging companies like Uniview to pursue its overseas strategy, as leading Chinese technology companies are facing tough scrutiny overseas, he told reporters after the meeting."We certainly should not applaud [the scrutiny on Chinese companies], but objectively speaking, this is an opportunity for Uniview," Zhang said, projecting faster expansion for his company overseas in the next few years.Since starting its overseas push in 2014, Uniview's surveillance cameras have been exported to 145 countries and regions around the globe, including the US and other Western countries, with an annual growth rate of 100 percent, according to the company. It has also set up local subsidiaries in several countries and plans to set up units in 10 countries this year.However, the China-US trade war and the case of Huawei Technologies Co, which is under what is widely believed in China to be a political pressure campaign led by the US, casts some shadow over the company's overseas push, as evidenced in numerous conversations at the meeting.In an interview with reporters, Zhang mentioned the tit-for-tat tariff war and "the Huawei case" multiple times. While sounding overall confidence that his company will not be targeted, Zhang also alluded to potential risks."The world is so big and there are so many countries that if one or two countries bar your business, it would not matter," Zhang said, noting that under tensions, the company might focus more on its business as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), rather than direct sales. "Against the backdrop of the China-US trade war, OEM is probably the better way."Initially sending chilling waves across China's high tech circle, the Huawei case has increasingly become one to study, offering rare experiences for Chinese companies in their pursuit of overseas strategies, analysts said."The so-called pressure on Chinese companies has been blown out of proportion," Wang Tao, an independent analyst in AI, told the Global Times on Tuesday. "If anything, [the Huawei case] shows Chinese companies that have long been worried about foreign risks the way forward: if you have a legal basis, you fight back."After showing reluctance to respond directly to US actions, Huawei has in recent weeks gone on the offensive in messaging and even sued the US government. Though Huawei still faces potentially huge legal battles, there have been positive developments as of late, as the EU reportedly ignored US warnings and even threats to allow Huawei in its 5G rollout.Wang noted that if Chinese companies are well-versed in legal procedures in foreign markets and have the best technologies to offer, "there are nothing to worry about."In terms of technologies, Chinese companies have become dominant forces globally, outshining their foreign counterparts in AI, 5G and other technologies that are used in security surveillance.Companies from South Korea, Germany and Switzerland had controlled core technologies in video cameras, but Chinese companies have outpaced their foreign rivals in recent years in both technology and cost, Yang Zheng, chief brand officer at Uniview, told the Global Times on Tuesday.For instance, technologies to make surveillance cambers operable at night was controlled by companies in Switzerland and Israel in the past and cost between 2,000 ($297.43) and 3,000 yuan, but now Uniview has built a better one that costs as little as 200 yuan, Yang said.To highlight Chinese firms' dominance in the global video surveillance equipment manufacturing industry, industry insiders are quick to note that whatever a particular firm's ranking in China is, will also be the global ranking.In 2017, Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Dahua Technologies Co, the No.1 and No.2 video surveillance equipment suppliers in China, ranked as the world's largest and second largest globally, according to a report released by global market research firm IHS Markit in July 2018. Uniview, which ranks No.3 in China, was ranked No.6 globally.Together, the three Chinese companies accounted for about 30 percent of total revenue globally.Chinese companies are particularly far ahead in incorporating technologies such as AI and 5G.For Uniview, going overseas is an inevitable choice. It faces tough competition in the Chinese market, as Hikvision and Dahua are expected to continue to dominate the market in the foreseeable future and other tech heavyweights such as Huawei are also eyeing the market.However, although competition at home is intensifying, the overseas market is a huge pie that will be big enough to share among Chinese firms, which have dwarfed foreign competitors in recent years, according to Yang."At home, we are killing each other; but when it comes to overseas, there is peace because the market is too big," he said.The video surveillance market was valued at $36.89 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $68.34 billion by 2023, with an annual growth rate of about 13 percent, according to a separate IHS Markit report released in May 2018.