Several people injured in explosion in western Stockholm

Several people were injured Wednesday in a blast in Stockholm, Swedish News SVT reported.



The explosion, occurred at around 1:00 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) in the suburb of Vinsta in western Stockholm, damaged a hotel, cars and the facades of nearby houses.



"Based on the information I have received, a huge explosion has occurred," police officer Fredrik Andersson told SVT.



People near the scene of the explosion were in shock while those who sustained minor injuries have been sent to hospital, Andersson added.



Police have launched a preliminary investigation into the explosion.

