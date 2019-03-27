EU’s common 5G security approach ‘victory for Huawei, ZTE’

People attend a Huawei Mate 20 smartphone series launch event in London on October 16, 2018. Photo: VCG

China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp applauded on Wednesday the latest EU approach to 5G security, which ignored US pressure for a blanket ban on Chinese companies in Europe. Analysts hailed it as a victory for Chinese companies in fighting against the US boycott.The European Commission released a common EU stance to tackle security issues in 5G networks, according to a statement on Tuesday, urging a national risk assessment of 5G network infrastructures by the end of June 2019. At the EU level, countries should exchange information with one another and complete a coordinated risk assessment by October 1, 2019.The blueprint did not exclude any companies from the 5G network assessment, although the US has been lobbying governments in the region to ban Chinese companies like Huawei by citing security risks."Huawei welcomes the objective and proportionate approach of the European Commission's recommendation on 5G security," Abraham Liu, chief representative of Huawei to the European institutions, said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.Based on the mutual understanding, Huawei looks forward to contributing to the European framework on cybersecurity, Liu noted. "We are firmly committed to continue working with all regulators and partners to make the 5G rollout in Europe a success," he said.The Shenzhen-based high-tech company, which is the largest telecoms equipment manufacturer worldwide, opened a new EU cybersecurity center in earlier March in Brussels, which was seen as a direct response to the security debate in Europe ignited by the US."Not excluding any companies from 5G security assessment can be seen as a big victory for Chinese companies, as they have been gradually made breakthroughs in the US-led suppression of Huawei," Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry news site cctime.com, told the Global Times on Wednesday."Security is a major issue in 5G use. Chinese companies taking part in security assessment work is also a legal recognition of those companies," he said.Network security is one of ZTE's highest priorities, a company spokesperson told the Global Times on Wednesday. "We insist on an open, cooperative attitude toward carriers, regulators and partners to jointly build up a safer and more trustworthy network," she said.ZTE is also expected to open two more labs in Italy and Belgium in 2019 to invite customers to have access to its source code, the spokesperson added.