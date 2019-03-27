Stricter regulation on industrial hemp

A cannabis plant growing in the suburbs of Kunming, capital city of Southwest China's Yunnan Province. Chinese hemp grows 4-5 meters taller than its foreign counterpart, a Chinese expert said. Photo: Courtesy of Hu Jiangmiao

China will take tougher measures on regulating industrial hemp, the China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a recent announcement released by China's National Narcotics Control Committee.The announcement said that China, as a signatory state, should abide by the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961, by limiting the usage of industrial hemp to fibers and seeds only.Planting of hemp for any other purposes, including medical and food additives, should be banned, according to the announcement.Industrial hemp refers to cannabis plants and their extracts containing less than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (much less than marijuana), according to the Yunnan Province Industrial Hemp Planting and Processing Regulations.Extracts from hemp fibers and seeds can be widely used in a variety of fields including clothing, paper, biofuel and composite materials.The notice requires China's anti-drug departments at all levels to tighten approval of permit and licenses for industrial hemp, take measures to correct previous wrongdoing and stop approving licenses with any violation of the Convention's spirit."Past approval should also be re-examined, and if the related enterprises' actions are found to be in violation of the Convention, they should suspend relevant industrial activities and be warned of legal and economic risks," the announcement stipulated.The announcement came amid soaring industrial hemp-related concept shares in China in recent days."Many investors believe that industrial hemp cultivation will become a sunrise industry in China, resulting in investment of more and more capital, which will exert a negative influence on the industry in the long run," an industry insider told the Global Times on Wednesday.The insider noted that the industrial hemp chain in China is still in its infancy and faces many challenges including capital pursuit.Production volume of industrial hemp reached 77,000 tons in 2016 from 19,200 tons in 2001, according to the National Bureau of Statistics