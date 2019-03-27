BRI calls for focus on strategy by firms

By Xie Jun in Boao Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/27 22:03:40

Overseas countries will gain better understanding of effort: company official

Lin Yichong Photo: Courtesy of China Harbor Engineering Co



It's important that Chinese companies "maintain strategic focus" when facing obstacles in the process of executing projects within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), whether those obstacles be questioning voices or uncertainties such as the deteriorating global trade situation, Lin Yichong, chairman of the China Harbor Engineering Co, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Such political or economic risks as mentioned by Lin will always exist in BRI projects, but BRI markets will actually be the safest ones for Chinese companies, because the main battlefield for political influence among major global powers, which will intensify in the next few years with the rising anti-globalization trend, will not be in BRI markets, Zhang Yansheng, a research fellow at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, told the Global Times on the sidelines of the 2019 Boao Forum for Asia.China has persistently pushed the BRI since the initiative was first proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. In the first two months of this year, Chinese companies invested $2.3 billion in 48 countries and regions along the BRI route, up by 7 percent on a yearly basis, the Ministry of Commerce said on March 21.The BRI is progressing amid twists and turns as China tries to invite more overseas countries into this national initiative and update the scale of relevant projects.Political instability is one factor. Lin cited the example of $1.4 billion Sri Lanka-based Colombo port city, one of the BRI projects in which China Harbor acted both as investor and developer. According to Lin, political changes in Sri Lanka caused the second-phase development of the project to be delayed a little bit. He referred to land sales, although he stressed that in general, the project's first-phase reclamation has been quite smooth and is almost near completion."You can't avoid things like political instability or distorted local media coverage of some of the projects. But when a project eventually brings benefits to both China and the local market, I believe it will be accepted and understood in the end," Lin said.On a BRI-themed Boao sub-forum held on Wednesday morning, Romano Prodi, the former prime minister of Italy, also said that there are rising worries and pressure in Europe about China's accomplishments.Lin predicted that in the next five years, overseas countries will be in a better position to understand the goodwill of China's launching of the BRI. He also predicted that the progress of many BRI projects will be carried out in a more pragmatic and rational manner, with Chinese companies and overseas countries having the experience to better identify the overlapping parts of each other's needs.So far, China Harbor has signed contracts for foreign projects amounting to $37.8 billion with nearly 40 countries and regions along the BRI route. It is also trying to shift from the role of contracting company to investor, with $5.8 billion worth of investments so far in BRI markets."For us, the BRI has actually provided large scope for imagination, as this initiative has given us and many of the economies along the BRI route a chance to discuss the possibility of carrying out many projects. These discussions involve what projects to choose, partnership models, financing and services for the projects, and other issues."Apart from emerging markets, which are the focus of the BRI, Lin said that China Harbor will have more opportunities to carry out engineering projects in developed countries."It's difficult to achieve that goal in the short term, but in the long term there's hope. Also, although developed countries don't lack infrastructure, I think time has arrived to transform and update those facilities," he said.Italy became the first G7 economy to sign up to the BRI during President Xi's recent visit to the European country.According to Zhang, the BRI has already proved to be "the best way to go" for Chinese companies that hope to shift from being weak and small to being strong, he said. "Huawei is a good example."In a previous speech, Zhang disclosed that when Huawei was small, its products were mainly sold in Asia, Africa and Latin America, the focus regions for the BRI.