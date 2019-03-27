India downs satellite, joins space powers

India said Wednesday it shot down a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test that proved the nation was among the world's most advanced space superpowers.



In a rare address to the nation just weeks out from a national election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India had joined the US, Russia and China in accomplishing the feat.



A missile fired from a testing facility in Odisha, eastern India, downed the live satellite in orbit at around 300 kilometers in "a difficult operation" that lasted around three minutes, the prime minister said.



"This is a proud moment for India," the prime minister said, in his first televised national address since late 2016.



"India has registered its name in the list of space superpowers. Until now, only three countries had achieved this feat."



It comes a month after Indian and Pakistani fighter jets engaged in a dogfight over the disputed border in Kashmir.



Modi said the missile test against the satellite was peaceful, and not designed to create "an atmosphere of war."



"I want to assure the world community that the new capability is not against anyone. This is to secure and defend the fast-growing India."



The US and former Soviet Union carried out their first successful anti-satellite missile tests in 1985, and China in 2007.





