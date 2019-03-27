Russia-Germany pipeline on track despite US pressure

US President Donald Trump may loathe it, but the Russia-Germany gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 that runs under the Baltic Sea is set to be completed by the end of the year, its operators predict.



This week the consortium led by Russian energy giant Gazprom took international media to the Baltic coast town of Lubmin where the existing Nord Stream 1 and its new parallel pipeline terminate.



"The main installations have been completed, the shut-off valves have been installed, so we can assume that the project will be completed by the end of 2019," said project spokesman Jens Mueller.



The 11 billion euro ($12.4 billion) project is set to double Russian gas shipments to the EU's biggest economy.



This has sparked concerns about Western Europe's increasing dependance on Russian gas, as well as Moscow being able to increase pressure on Ukraine as it is no longer as reliant on the country for transit of supplies.



Washington has bitterly opposed the project, with Trump charging in angry tweets last year that it made Germany a "captive" of President Vladimir Putin's Russia.



Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, anxious to placate Trump, has meanwhile agreed steps to boost German purchases of US liquefied natural gas.



Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, Merkel's close confidant, Wednesday said Germany would pave the way for the construction of new LNG port terminals to "boost competition between different gas imports".



Meanwhile, on the edge of a pine forest at Lubmin, Mecklenburg-Pommerania state, hundreds of workers with heavy construction equipment have been labouring at the pipeline's sandy landing site.



Other crews are busy offshore on a fleet of 20 ships to lay the 1,230 kilometer steel-and-concrete pipeline through the maritime territories of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany.



The pharaonic project still faces an obstacle as Denmark has so far failed to give approval to the controversial and geopolitically sensitive pipeline.



"We have good reason to think" that the green light will be given "in the near future," said Mueller.



Since its inception, Nord Stream 2 has caused controversy. Proponents say it will help secure Europe's gas supply at lower prices by sending an additional 55 billion cubic metres per year.



Several Eastern European countries have opposed the project which effectively bypasses them and deprives them of lucrative transit fees.





