Former public security vice minister expelled from office and CPC

Meng Hongwei, former vice minister of public security of China, has been expelled from office and the Communist Party of China (CPC) for serious discipline violations, the National Supervisory Commission of the CPC Central Committee announced on Wednesday.
The announcement said that Meng did not report personal matters in accordance with regulations, refused to follow Party decisions and abused his power for personal benefit including to gain a position for his wife.
Meng is also suspected of accepting bribes.
He seriously violated the Party's political discipline and rules as well as the spirit of the eight-point rule on austerity.
China's Ministry of Public Security
(MPS) announced in October 2018 that Meng, who was also the president of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), was being investigated for alleged bribery and other violations.
The investigation drew international attention as the Interpol said that they received Meng's resignation as its president with immediate effect.
Meng was born in 1953 in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. He joined the CPC in 1975 and has been vice minister of the MPS since 2004, according to the State Council's website.