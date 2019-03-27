District government apologizes for listing families losing only child as targets of anti-gangland campaign

A woman (right) walks with her husband who suffered mental problems after their only child died. Photo: CFP

The local government has suspended the printing agency and started the accountability process to related government employees that listed families who lost their only child as a target of an anti-gangland campaign on the community's bulletin boards.Zhu, an employee at the Yuhu district government, Xiangtan, Central China's Hunan Province, told the Global Times on Wednesday that a local community entrusted a printing agency to produce bulletin boards for anti-gangland campaign.But the agency downloaded wrong materials online and community employees in charge of the boards used the materials without check.The printing agency has been suspended by local authorities and related community employees would be punished, according to Zhu.The boards had been removed after encountering a flood of criticism on social media.Chen Jianguang, the deputy director of the government of Yuhu district, apologized by bowing to the families who lost their only child, thepaper.cn reported Wednesday.However, local families that lost their only child did not accept the explanation and asked the authorities to continue investigating and identify the people responsible."I was very sad and confused by the board," a 64-year-old man surnamed Tong, who lost his only son and suffered cancer, was quoted as saying by thepaper.cn.The number of Chinese families that lost their only child exceeded one million in 2011, according to the Journal of General Practice published in 2018.