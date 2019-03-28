Chinese premier underlines efforts to unleash market vitality

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stressed Wednesday that efforts must be made to better energize market entities and solve difficulties related to development and people's lives.
The country must implement the tasks set out in this year's government work report, further promote reform and opening up, strengthen economic growth momentum, and enhance the people's sense of fulfillment, Li said in a tour to south China's Hainan Province during the ongoing Boao
Forum for Asia annual conference.
Visiting a local high-tech company, Li said implementing larger-scale tax cuts, especially in the manufacturing sector, aims to leave more profits to enterprises so they will have more confidence and the ability to develop and create more jobs.
Li warned local tax authorities against arbitrary charges for services, stressing they should ensure that companies enjoy real benefits from tax cuts.
While visiting an elderly care center, he said there is much to be done to develop community-based elderly care, nursery and kindergarten services. "The country should give strong support in this respect."
This year, specific policies will be introduced on housing use, tax relief and other related issues to attract more social forces into the field to provide safe, high-quality and convenient services for the elderly and children, Li said.
In a vocational college, Li told students that the country needs not only high-end scientific research personnel but also highly skilled workers, calling for the cultivation of professionalism and craftsmanship.
"We should deepen the reform of the education system, support enterprises and social forces in running vocational education, and use high-quality human resources to promote high-quality development," Li said.
Speaking highly of Hainan's development achievements, Li said he hopes for greater strides in reform, opening up and innovation, and greater achievements in promoting economic and social development.