DPRK says Golan Heights belongs to Syria

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said on Wednesday that "the Golan Heights is an inalienable sacred territory of Syria."



The official Korean Central News Agency quoted the spokesman as saying that the denial of Syria's dominion over the Golan Heights "is an infringement upon the sovereignty of Syria, and this could lead to further aggravating the unstable regional situation" in the Middle East.



"We extend full support and solidarity to the struggle of the Syrian government and people for taking back the occupied Golan Heights, safeguarding the country's sovereignty and achieving territorial integrity," it added.



US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Monday, officially granting US recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights during a White House visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



The move has aroused concern around the world.

