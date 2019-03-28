DPRK accuses US of plotting bio-chemical war

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday accused the United States of plotting a bio-chemical war against it.



The official Minju Joson daily said in a commentary that the US Defense Department has worked out a "bio-chemical defense program for fiscal 2019" to introduce a 15.6 percent year-on-year increase in the budget for "Jupiter Plan," a bio-chemical war scenario against the DPRK.



The United States pushed ahead with the scheme in the past, and has spent a huge amount of money for the plan in a bid to turn South Korea into a big testing ground for bio-chemical warfare, Minju Joson said.



"This shows that the US remains unchanged in its black-hearted intention to strain the situation on the peninsula and stifle the DPRK by force," it added.

