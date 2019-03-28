UN says airstrike on hospital in northern Yemen kills 7

An airstrike on a hospital in Yemen's northern province of Saada on Tuesday killed seven people and wounded eight others, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen (UNOCHA) said Wednesday.



The airstrike targeted the hospital in Kitaf district, the UNOCHA said in a statement emailed to Xinhua.



Saada is the main stronghold of the Houthi rebels.



The UN aid agency did not say who is behind the airstrike, but a Saudi-led coalition is carrying out airstrikes in support of the Yemeni government against the Houthi rebels.



Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to support Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after Houthi rebels forced him into exile and seized much of the country's north, including the capital Sanaa.

