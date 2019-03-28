Chinese envoy calls for strengthened counter-terrorism cooperation in Syria

A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on the international community to strengthen the counter-terrorism cooperation in Syria.



In order to continue the fight against terrorist forces in Syria, the international community should strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation, adopt unified standard to fight all Security Council-listed terrorist organizations so as to prevent their return, Wu Haitao, deputy permanent representative of the Chinese mission to the United Nations, told the Security Council at a meeting on the situation in the Middle East.



"In Idlib, there are signs pointing to the resurface of the terrorist organizations threatening security and the stability of Syria. This is the matter that must not be overlooked," said the Chinese envoy.



Wu said China supports the efforts by the parties concerned to find a proper solution to the questions in Idlib.



UN Under Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told the meeting that the situation in Syria's Idlib deteriorated in recent weeks amid escalating violence.



"We've seen reports of exchanges of artillery and mortars; of airstrikes, some reported to have hit civilian targets, causing civilian casualties and further displacement of tens of thousands," she said.



She called on the guarantors to work together to address the issue of the council-listed terrorist groups in full compliance with international humanitarian law.

