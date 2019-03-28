U.S. aviation watchdog vows to overhaul air safety oversight after two Boeing crashes

Daniel Elwell, acting administrator of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), attends a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on airline safety in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 27, 2019. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday vowed to revamp its air safety oversight after two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets in less than five months pointed to possible lapses in the aircraft approval process. (Photo:Xinhua)
Daniel Elwell (front, L), acting administrator of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Robert Sumwalt (front, C), Chairman of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and Calvin Scovel (front, R), the U.S. Transportation Department's inspector general, attend a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on airline safety in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 27, 2019. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday vowed to revamp its air safety oversight after two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets in less than five months pointed to possible lapses in the aircraft approval process. (Photo:Xinhua)
Calvin Scovel, the U.S. Transportation Department's inspector general, speaks at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on airline safety in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 27, 2019. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday vowed to revamp its air safety oversight after two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets in less than five months pointed to possible lapses in the aircraft approval process. (Photo:Xinhua)
Robert Sumwalt, Chairman of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), speaks at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on airline safety in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 27, 2019. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday vowed to revamp its air safety oversight after two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets in less than five months pointed to possible lapses in the aircraft approval process. (Photo:Xinhua)