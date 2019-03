Photo taken with a mobile phone shows people walking on a road in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows a man taking photos of blooming flowers at the Beijing International Sculpture Park in Shijingshan District of Beijing, China, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows blooming flowers at the Beijing International Sculpture Park in Shijingshan District of Beijing, China, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)