Li Keqiang meets PM of Sao Tome and Principe

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) meets with Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus, who is attending the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

China stands ready to work with Sao Tome and Principe to push their comprehensive cooperative partnership to a new level, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday in Boao, Hainan Province.The remarks came as Li met with Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus, who is attending the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.China appreciates that Sao Tome and Principe upholds the one-China principle, which serves as the political foundation of the bilateral relations, said Li, applauding the constantly deepening political mutual trust and remarkable achievements of pragmatic cooperation in various fields since the two countries resumed diplomatic ties in 2016.Li said China stands ready to work with Sao Tome and Principe to strengthen bilateral exchanges and cooperation and provide aid within its capacity to support Sao Tome and Principe's pursuit of sustainable development, so as to achieve win-win results.The prime minister of Sao Tome and Principe said his country and China are close like brothers. The resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2016 has injected new vitality into the friendly bilateral ties. Sao Tome and Principe firmly support the one-China principle and are willing to learn from China's development experience.He said Chinese enterprises are welcomed to invest in Sao Tome and Principe and hope to strengthen cooperation with China in fields including fisheries, tourism and infrastructure.