Chinese rescue team carries out disaster relief work in Mozambique's Lamago Village

A member of Chinese rescue team carries out disinfection work in Lamago Village, 90 km from Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. A Chinese rescue team went to Lamago Village to carry out disaster relief work on Tuesday. (Photo:Xinhua)

Members of Chinese rescue team distribute disaster relief goods in Lamago Village, 90 km from Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. A Chinese rescue team went to Lamago Village to carry out disaster relief work on Tuesday. (Photo:Xinhua)

A member of Chinese rescue team examines a child in Lamago Village, 90 km from Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. A Chinese rescue team went to Lamago Village to carry out disaster relief work on Tuesday. (Photo:Xinhua)

Members of Chinese rescue team work in Lamago Village, 90 km from Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. A Chinese rescue team went to Lamago Village to carry out disaster relief work on Tuesday. (Photo:Xinhua)

Members of Chinese rescue team work in Lamago Village, 90 km from Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. A Chinese rescue team went to Lamago Village to carry out disaster relief work on Tuesday. (Photo:Xinhua)