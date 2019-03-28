In pics: flower shop in Kabul

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/28 14:17:45

A man visits a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A man arranges a potted plant at a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A gardener works at a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A gardener arranges the plant at a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on March 27, 2019 shows flowers at a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People visit a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A visitor smells the flower at a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus