In pics: flower shop in Kabul

A man visits a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A man arranges a potted plant at a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A gardener works at a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A gardener arranges the plant at a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 27, 2019 shows flowers at a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor smells the flower at a greenhouse of a flower shop in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, March 27, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)