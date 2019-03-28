Bharal seen at Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in NW China's Ningxia

Bharal, also called the Himalayan Blue sheep, is seen at the Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 27, 2019. The number of bharal has reached over 40,000 on the Helan Mountain after years of environment renovation. (Photo:Xinhua)

Bharal, also called the Himalayan Blue sheep, searches for food at the Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 27, 2019. The number of bharal has reached over 40,000 on the Helan Mountain after years of environment renovation. (Photo:Xinhua)

