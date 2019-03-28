Aerial view of Wuxia Gorge in SW China's Chongqing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/28 14:36:35

Photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Ships sail in the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A ship sails in the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A ship sails in the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A passenger ship sails in the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows a view of the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
