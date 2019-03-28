In pics: fog scenery in Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows the fog scenery in Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows the fog scenery in Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows the fog scenery in Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows the fog scenery in Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows the fog scenery in Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo:Xinhua)