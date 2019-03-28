China's economy displays positive changes this year: Premier Li

China's economy has been operating steadily since the beginning of the year, with positive changes emerging and market expectations being improved, said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Thursday.
Li made the remarks at the opening plenary of the Boao
Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in Boao, a coastal town in China's southern island province of Hainan.
China will not resort to massive economic stimulus to boost growth, but will continue to open up and innovate to energize market players and strengthen endogenous impetus for economic development, Li said.