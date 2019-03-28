74-year-old granny spends one hour every day in bodybuilding

The glamour shot of Bai Jinqin provided by herself is released on March 28, 2019. Bai Jinqin, a 74-year-old bodybuilding adept, has kept execising for 14 years. After finishing her housework, Bai likes to spend one hour every day at the gym to build her body. The hobby has rewarded her with good physique and energy. (Xinhua)

Bai Jinqin, a 74-year-old bodybuilding adept, exercises at a gym in north China's Tianjin, March 13, 2019. Bai has kept execising for 14 years. After finishing her housework, Bai likes to spend one hour every day at the gym to build her body. The hobby has rewarded her with good physique and energy. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Bai Jinqin, a 74-year-old bodybuilding adept, walks home after exercising at a gym in north China's Tianjin, March 13, 2019. Bai has kept execising for 14 years. After finishing her housework, Bai likes to spend one hour every day at the gym to build her body. The hobby has rewarded her with good physique and energy. (Photo:Xinhua)

Bai Jinqin, a 74-year-old bodybuilding adept, relaxes after exercising at a gym in north China's Tianjin, March 13, 2019. Bai has kept execising for 14 years. After finishing her housework, Bai likes to spend one hour every day at the gym to build her body. The hobby has rewarded her with good physique and energy. (Photo:Xinhua)

Bai Jinqin (front), a 74-year-old bodybuilding adept, exercises at a gym in north China's Tianjin, March 13, 2019. Bai has kept execising for 14 years. After finishing her housework, Bai likes to spend one hour every day at the gym to build her body. The hobby has rewarded her with good physique and energy. (Photo:Xinhua)