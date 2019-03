Scenery of karst landscape inside Furong Cave in China's Chongqing

Photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows karst landscape inside the Furong Cave in Wulong District of Chongqing, southwest China. The Wulong Furong Cave was listed as a UNESCO world natural heritage site in 2007. (Photo:Xinhua)

