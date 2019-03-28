Dilemma of fair play in NY school admissions

Last week, New York City released the admission results for this year's high school application. Among the 27,521 students who took the SHSAT, an entrance test providing scores used as the sole criterion to make admission decisions by eight top schools known as specialized high schools, Asian students made up about 30 percent but took more than half the seats. Black and Latino students made up more than 40 percent of the test takers, but only gained 10 percent of the spots. For Stuyvesant, the most competitive school that requires the highest scores to make the cut, only seven black students made it, among the 895 admitted.



The results do not vary significantly from the previous year and the year before. Indeed, 74 percent of current students at Stuyvesant are Asian. But the results once again stoked an already inflammatory debate about specialized high school reform, in which, New York's ultra liberal mayor and some state legislators representing black and Hispanic neighborhoods vowed to scrap the entrance test and force schools to accept more black and Latino students.



The debate, essentially challenging the concept of fairness, has already been a thorny one in a multiracial society where people from different cultures have different understanding of an issue. With limited resources, ensuring egalitarianism so that all children get the same starting point and the same courses is not an easy choice. Add in the complications created by people's skin colors and it is going to be a toxic argument whatever the result.



Earlier in the week, Charles Barron, a black state assemblyman and the initiator of the call for abandoning SHSAT, concentrated his attacks on John Liu, chair of the New York City Education Committee of the state Senate who happens to be a Chinese American. Liu blocked a bill aimed at shooting down the test.



"John Liu should shame himself. We supported him on some Asian issues. He should support us," Barron blasted at a rally while Liu, a few hours later at a press conference, emphasized that it is not a racial issue. "It is a New York City issue," he said.



It is not only a New York City issue. In the pending case of Asian applicants suing Harvard University for admission discrimination, the plaintiff argued that the Ivy League college gives more weight to Black and Latino applicants in order to make the student body more diverse and, therefore, unfairly sacrifices the interests of Asian applicants. The case raises the same question about what fairness is in a multiracial and immigrant society where people start with different handicaps.



But it is not only a racial issue; it is about class and connections. This has also been shown by the scandal that broke out just a week before, in which a college admission counselor is accused of helping rich parents bribe test proctors and college officials to secure their children a university position. Eleven universities were involved. Fifty people were indicted. And some children who had been admitted were thrown out.



This might be the highest profile college admission scandal in the US in recent memory, partly because some of the indicted parents are celebrities. But it is far from the only such fraud. In November last year, the media broke the news that T. M. Landry, a private school in small-town Louisiana, sent many minority students to Ivy League schools by simply doctoring their applications and portraying the applicants as aspiring children rising from deep hardship.



When the holistic admission model has so many loopholes that enable these scandals, it is hard to make a convincing case for this model to be used to replace the test-only system, which is relatively less subjective.



To be sure, neither model is able to completely rid the system of money's influence and provide a level playing field for children from families across the income spectrum. Rich people can spend tens of thousands of dollars to get their children into top universities. Middle class people can send their children to cram schools to prepare them for the key entrance tests. And the poor cannot afford either. Indeed the New York officials who support abandoning SHSAT also cited the thriving cram school business as evidence of the unfairness of the current admissions system for specialized high schools.



But in the eyes of many Asian parents, the picture looks different. Grace Chang, a Chinese mom I shared a subway ride with a few days ago said that one of the reasons Asian parents send their children to cram schools is that the quality of public schools in New York doesn't meet their expectations. And, cram schools alone cannot guarantee good test scores, Chang said, otherwise, why do the rich parents have to bribe the test proctors?



What makes the difference is hard work, many Asian parents insist, and that should not be a punishable trait in any culture.



The author is a New York-based journalist. rong_xiaoqing@hotmail.com



