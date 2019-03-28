More appetite among Chinese, Asian collectors for Western art

A woman looks at The Transcendental Mansion of the Moon by Ahmed Mustafa at Bonhams' Asian Art Week in London Photo: IC

Chinese and Asian art collectors have become more knowledgeable, sophisticated and are branching out for more Western works, said Francis Belin, president of Christie's Asia, who is excited about the trend."Chinese clients have evolved from being very dedicated to Chinese art to gaining increasing interest in other categories and expanding the spectrum of the type of objects that they wish to collect," Belin told the Xinhua News Agency in an interview in New York during Christie's Asian Art Week held March 19-26.Diverse collecting is one of three "fundamental trends" the auction house has observed among Asian buyers, Belin said, noting the increased appetite to collect across categories.About 10 or 20 years ago, Asian collectors focused primarily on art related to their own culture, he noted."We've seen this evolve in the past years to be much more holistic when it comes to the collecting habits of our Asian buyers," he said.There is "more appetite" among them for Western art across different time periods, be they impressionist, modern or contemporary paintings, he said.The second trend is that the Chinese and broader Asian markets have continued to grow and flourish despite the short-term macroeconomic challenges the world is facing, Belin said."We continue to see a strong appetite for collecting and strong growth. We continue to see a very strong demand and we do see [at Asian Art Week here] a very strong buying appetite from our clients; a depth of biding that even surprised ourselves," he said.The third key trend in Asia is a growing number of young collectors, Belin said."There are more young billionaires in Asia than we have in Europe and in the US, and that's also reflected in collecting, which is very exciting for Christie's, because we can bring our clients much earlier on the collecting journey with the best art across the world. And we can accompany them for even longer during their journey."The flourishing Chinese cultural market represents "fantastic opportunities" for Christie's and the auction house has continued to attach greater importance to the Chinese market, said the senior industry leader.Being the first international fine art auction house to be granted a license in the Chinese mainland, Christie's has established two art galleries in the market, one in Beijing and one in Shanghai."We use these galleries to organize lectures and to inform our international specialists about existing and emerging collectors in China," said Belin."I think the key distinction that Christie's has is really its strong footprint in the Chinese mainland... This footprint helps realize Christie's commitment to be present and be close to collectors through further expansion into the Chinese mainland market."Belin describes the two galleries as the "backbone" of Christie's various activities in China. The auction house started its live auction in the Chinese mainland in 2013, when it introduced a diverse range of art to local collectors.The US was the world's largest art market, accounting for 42 percent of sales by value, according to The Art Market 2018, an annual report analyzing the global art industry and produced by UBS and Art Basel.China leapfrogged Britain to take second position with a 21 percent market share. Britain, with 20 percent of the global market, is followed by France.Asia accounted for 23 percent of global sales in 2017, while Asian buyers made 15 percent of global transactions through intermediaries.Chinese buyers alone have taken the lion's share with 10 percent, a significant increase compared to the much thinner 4 percent of 2016, which again shows the continued growth of purchasing power in Asia, said the report.Xinhua