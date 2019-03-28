Mexico: Ambassadors commemorate Benito Juárez

Ambassadors and representatives take group photo in front of the Mexican Embassy. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Mexican Embassy in China hosted the ceremony in Beijing on March 21 to mark the 213th anniversary of the birth of the former Mexican president Benito Juárez(1806-72), during which ambassadors of several Latin American countries attended the event. The Mexican Ambassador to China José Luis Bernal said in his speech that they are gathering to commemorate Juárez, the person who brought about great influence to the peace of Mexico, Latin America and even to the world. "Juárez has established a good foundation of concepts for national sovereignty, independence, solving conflicts with peaceful measures, judicial equality, cooperation and maintaining peace," the ambassador said. A flower wreath was placed with a statue of Juárez in front of the embassy.