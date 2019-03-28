Palang Pracharath party wins more votes than Pheu Thai party: Thai election commission

Thai Election Commission released the unofficial 100 percent election results on Thursday.



According to the results, pro-Prayut Palang Pracharath party won 8,433,137 votes, the most in all parties, followed by the opposition party Pheu Thai party's 7,920,630, opposition party Future Forward's 6,265,950, Democrat Party's 3,947,726 and Bhumjaithai party's 3,732,883.



The commission had earlier said it would announce the unofficial results of votes that each party won in the election.

