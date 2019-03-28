Chinese premier meets ROK prime minister

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Republic of Korea (ROK) Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon here on Wednesday, and the two sides expressed willingness to deepen bilateral cooperation.
Both China and ROK are major economies in the world, important countries in their region and one of each other's major trading partners, Li said, adding that China is willing to work with the ROK side to promote mutual trust, increase exchanges, enhance cooperation and push the bilateral relations to achieve new progress.
Noting that China and ROK have strong economic complementarity, Li said the two sides should better dovetail their development strategies, explore cooperation potentials, expand bilateral trade and investment and actively carry out third-party market cooperation.
Li stressed that China is ready to work with the ROK and Japan in hastening the negotiation process of a free trade zone among the three countries, promoting regional economic integration and maintaining regional prosperity and stability.
Lee, who is attending the Boao
Forum for Asia annual conference in Hainan Province, said the ROK and China are important neighbors and bilateral relations and cooperation have experienced rapid development since the establishment of diplomatic ties.
The ROK side is willing to actively participate in the construction of the Belt and Road
, deepen cooperation in various fields and work together to maintain multilateralism and free trade, Lee said.