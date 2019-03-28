Massive fire breaks out in high-rise building in Bangladesh capital

A massive fire broke out in a high-rise commercial building in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka's upmarket Banani on Thursday afternoon, leaving unknown number of people trapped, fire service personnel said.



The fire service personnel managed to rescue dozens of people trapped in the building's several upper floors.



A fire department official who declined to be named told Xinhua that as many as 13 fire-fighting units have been striving to put out the blaze that broke out at about 1:00 p.m. local time on Thursday on the 7th floor of the "FR Tower."



TV footage showed thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky over the 22-storey commercial building at Dhaka's posh Banani area.



No casualties have been reported so far.



The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

