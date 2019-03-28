Tibet receives projects worth 20 bln yuan from partners across China since 2016

A total of 2,806 projects involving 20 billion yuan (around 2.97 billion US dollars), supported by partners across China, have been implemented in Tibet Autonomous Region since the 18th CPC National Congress was held in 2012.



The assistance came from 17 supporting provinces and cities, 16 centrally-administered state-owned enterprises, and over 70 Communist Party of China Central Committee departments and state ministries and commissions.



Over the past seven years, these groups have also sent more than 3,000 officials and professionals to Tibet.



Assistance provided by education and medical professionals, in particular, has delivered quality teaching and medical services to the plateau region.



It has been hailed a "revolution" in achieving remarkable progress in the development of Tibet's education, medical and health fields. It has also successfully rallied public support and promoted ethnic unity.



Thursday marks the 60th anniversary of democratic reform in Tibet that abolished ruthless theocracy and serfdom and established a socialist system that has seen booming economic, political, religious, cultural and social development on the plateau.

