Serbia: Embassy marks Statehood Day

The Serbian Ambassador to China Milan Bacevic (right) gives a speech at the event. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

In honor of Serbia's National Day, which is also known as Statehood Day, the Serbian Embassy in China hosted a ceremonial event in Beijing on March 22, drawing the participation of several hundred people including government officials, diplomats, entrepreneurs and media. The Serbian Ambassador to China Milan Bacevic and his wife Slobodanka Bacevic attended the event. In a welcome speech by Ambassador Bacevic, he noted that the bilateral relations between China and Serbia have been very positive. "We are pleased with the progress of the infrastructure projects that are conducted in cooperation with China. Among them, include the Belgrade-Budapest Railway, a project which represents just a beginning of an even more important network linking Southern and Eastern Europe with China," the ambassador said. Bacevic revealed that the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will participate in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in April and the Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will participate in the 5th China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo in June.