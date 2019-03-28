San Francisco Bay Area sees growing tourist interest in China: travel agencies

A roof at Beijing's Palace Museum Photo:IC
People in the San Francisco Bay Area continue to show a growing interest in visiting China and exploring the country's culture, history, natural wonders and lifestyles, said tour operators specialized in the US region on Monday.Important market
At the just-concluded annual Bay Area Travel and Adventure Show in Santa Clara, California last weekend, many visitors stopped at the booth of Alex Wang, owner of a travel agency. They took brochures or asked him questions about the travel itineraries the company provided.
"We have attended the show for several years to promote our travel products. There's an increasing interest from Americans, including Chinese-Americans in the Bay Area," said Wang, president of Chinatour.com International Inc, a Southern California-based tour operator.
With a big picture of China's Temple of Heaven hanging at the booth, Wang handed out thousands of brochures and flyers at the two-day exhibition.
"We provide both high-end luxury tours and budget tours for young people," he said.
"Retired clients tend to choose long haul tours, such as Yangtze River cruises, which are very popular. Young people are usually attracted to short tours, such as week-long tours to Beijing, Shanghai and Xi'an [Shaanxi Province]."
The Bay Area Travel and Adventure Show, which has been held for nine years in the region, is a major exhibition for tourists to find information about their desired destinations.
The event was projected to attract between 8,000 and 9,000 people this year, according to the organizer.
The booths of the China National Tourist Office (CNTO) and a few Chinese tourist agencies were among the most popular ones. People even queued up to get a free souvenir, such as 12 zodiac animal bookmarks and panda
calendars.
Cynthia Chang, who got a monkey bookmark, said she had always wanted to visit her father's hometown in East China's Jiangsu Province. As a second generation Chinese-American, she said what attracted her the most was China's history and culture, as well as food.
"The Bay Area is a very important market for us. It's one of the most affluent regions in the country and people here are generally more familiar with Chinese culture because of the large Chinese community," said Emma Ma, who works for the Los Angeles office of CNTO, which promotes tourism to China.
Spanning from the wine country to Silicon Valley, the Bay Area has a population of more than 7 million people in nine counties and 101 cities, according to a Bay Area census.
The median household income in San Francisco was $96,265 in 2017, compared to the $61,372 US median household income, statistics from the US Census Bureau show.
CNTO has been an exhibitor at each event of the Travel and Adventure Show to promote tourist sources and provide travel information to American travelers, according to Ma.
This year, CNTO worked with three local travel agencies - Chinatour.com, Access Asia Tours and China Travel Service, as well as two airlines - Air China and Air Canada - to present various travel routes at different price points to China.
"The classic destinations for those tourists who have never been to China are the 'Golden Triangle' - Beijing, Xi'an and Shanghai," said Napio Asahara, manager of sales and operations at Access Asia Tours, a North America-based tour company specialized in customized private tours to China.
"For those who plan to visit China for the second or third time, we have noticed an increasing interest in the Silk Road
and the Tibet Autonomous Region," she said.
Asahara said her company focuses on high-end small tours and most of their clients are retired people who have more leisure time and can afford higher priced tours.
Thanks to CNTO's overseas promotion of Silk Road tourist destinations in the past few years, several travel itineraries based on the ancient trade route have been developed and highlighted in the brochures at the show.In-depth experience
Another successful example is Sichuan Province, which has been actively promoting the province's tourist sources in the US in the past two years, said Wang.
"When we attended such travel shows, we were often asked about pandas or Sichuan cuisine," said Wang. "I can see there's an increasing interest in traveling to Sichuan."
China's inbound tourism remained steady in 2018 when a total of 141 million inbound visitors were recorded, up 1.2 percent year-on-year, according to figures from China's Ministry of Culture
and Tourism.
Inbound tourists brought a total of $127.1 billion in revenue to the tourism sector in 2018, registering a 3 percent increase compared with 2017.
More than 5 million people traveled between China and the US in 2016, which was designated as a US-China Tourism Year by both countries.
"To welcome more American tourists in China, we tour operators need to develop in-depth tour experience," said Wang.
In 2018, his company partnered with Shandong Province to add Confucius' hometown and Qingdao to their existing tour routes from Beijing to Shanghai.
Aside from being a "time capsule of ancient cultures," China also is a "monumental stage showcasing modern miracles," said Wang.
