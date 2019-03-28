School offers extended spring break to ‘admire the flowers’

A woman walks between two lines of blossoming trees in Nanchong, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo: VCG

Students and teachers at a college in Southwest China were excited to learn their school was giving them a six-day spring break, even though there is one small catch.Sichuan Southwest Vocational College of Civil Aviation announced on Thursday that beginning this year students and teachers will be given the holiday so they can "admire the flowers" and "fall in love."The break coincides with China's national April holiday known at Qingming Festival, which is only a couple of days away."I hope that students will be able to get closer to nature, meet more people, make more friends and feel the beauty of spring and love," Wu Quanbin, a leader of the college, said.Of course, students and teachers are supportive of the break even though they will be required to submit a short video or even a handmade craft relating to their activities.The students' homework will be put on display in an exhibition at the school.The Paper