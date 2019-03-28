Doctor removes 70 marbles from a boy’s urethra

Colorful magnetic marbles. Photo: IC

A curious prepubescent boy, who stuffed a string of 70 pea-sized magnetic marbles down his urethra, is recovering after a two-hour surgery to remove them.Urologist Tao Chang, at a children's hospital in East China's Zhejiang Province was startled after examining the 11-year-old boy who complained of bellyache. An x-ray showed the string of tiny marbles had made its way down the boy's urethra and into his bladder.The embarrassed boy was finally coaxed into admitting that he had inserted the marbles himself, The Paper reported Wednesday.Using minimally invasive surgery, Tao inserted a cystoscope into the boy's abdomen to remove the marbles.Tao said every year he treats several boys who are curious about their changing bodies and insert objects including electric wires or ear picks into their urethra.Bundles of tiny magnetic marbles are sold as toys that can be made to assume different shapes. "These marbles are popular with children but they can also be quite dangerous," said Tao's colleague, Gao Zhigang.If a child were to swallow one of the magnetic marble, they won't have a problem excreting them. But if they swallow a number of them, the marbles will stick together and cause serious gastrointestinal issues and could be life threatening, said Gao.The Paper