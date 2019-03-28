Silent ‘dancerciser’ win praise for keeping the noise to themselves

A group of middle-aged and elderly women wearing earbuds dance in silence. Source: Pear Video

A group of middle-aged and elderly women is winning high praise for their daily exercise habit: square dancing in silence in Chongqing.While it seems to passersby that the women are keeping in step without musical accompaniment, but the women are wearing earbuds tuned to the same music.Liu Shurong, director of the dance team, said they use the headphones during their hour-long dancercise so they won't disturb nearby residents or office workers. "The headphones also help us focus on our dances. We have been doing this for three years," Liu added.Chinese netizens have heaped praise on the team for their consideration of others. "They enrich their life without disturbing others.""I still remembered the news about dancercisers in New York's Sunset Park in 2013 who were told to stop by local police following complaints about the noise from nearby residents," Li Xueqing, a sinology college student in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Wednesday.