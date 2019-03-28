Cops bust poppy plant seller

Cops check poppies seedlings sold by a woman. Source: Pear Video

Police in Central China detained a woman illegally selling poppies seedlings outside a police station just as an anti-drug campaign was getting underway.Xu Yijun, an anti-drug officer in Shiyan, Hubei Province was about to begin a local campaign to warn people it is against the law to grow poppies, when he discovered a vegetable vendor, 56, selling several bundles of poppy seedlings on the sidewalk at the front gate of the police building, The Paper reported on Wednesday.Xu asked the woman how much she wanted for the poppy plants and then informed her she was violating the law and forced the uncooperative woman into the police station.The police also went to the woman's farm and uprooted the poppy plants in her vegetable field.The woman said she planted the poppies after she heard it can be used to relieve coughs and aches and pains. Police believe the woman did not know poppies can be processed into heroin and opium.Growing poppies is illegal in China.The Paper