Pregnant woman gives birth on subway platform

Subway staff visit a pregnant woman who gave a birth to a baby at the exit of the subway station in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province in December 2013. Photo: VCG

A pregnant woman in South China who was just about due to give birth decided to take the subway to the hospital. She didn't make it.The woman gave birth to a baby girl on the subway platform in Shen Zhen, Guangdong Province. It took her only five minutes to deliver the baby with the help of family members and subway staff on Monday.The woman went into labor on the train but got off at the next stop where transit workers provided a cot and a partition to give her some privacy.Discrete photos and CCTV videos of the women's unorthodox delivery were posted on Chinese social media.Liu Xia, head of the subway station, told the Beijing News she immediately called emergency services but the baby was too impatient to wait for them to arrive."After calling an ambulance we surrounded her with a screen in an isolated corner of the station," Liu said. "We got the woman to lie on a stretcher and helped her relax."The newborn was carefully swaddled in a quilt and carried up an elevator to a waiting ambulance as the mother followed a wheelchair.Both mother and baby are doing well, the report said.Chinese netizens congratulated the new mom and provide lots of advice for the baby's name. Many agreed on tiesheng, two characters from the words "born" and "subway."In November 2018, a newborn also arrived in the world at a subway station in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province. The city has given the baby free transit for life.The Beijing News