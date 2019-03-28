Church ordered to pay victims

Chile’s decision to award damages first in Latin America

A Chilean court on Wednesday ordered the Roman Catholic Church to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to three victims of pedophile Fernando Karadima, an influential former priest whose case helped expose a culture of sex abuse within the church in Chile.



The court in Santiago, the Chilean capital, ordered the church to pay 100 million pesos ($146,000) to each of three of his victims.



Juan Carlos Cruz, Andres Murillo and James Hamilton had sued the church for "moral damage" for covering up years of sexual abuse perpetrated by Karadima, a senior ­Chilean cleric.



The decision to award damages for sexual abuse against the Catholic Church is the first of its kind in the Latin American country.



"This helps all of us who have experienced this horror and for that we are happy," Cruz said in an initial reaction on Twitter.



The scandal around Karadima - who trained many of the current Chilean hierarchy - has haunted the church for over a decade.



A legal case by his victims faltered because the 10-year statute of limitation on such crimes had expired.



In their criminal complaints, the victims said they had been abused by Karadima, between 1980 and 1995 during visits he made to a parish they attended as boys in an upscale Santiago neighborhood.



In 2011, a Vatican canonical court found the priest guilty of sexual abuse of minors and ordered him confined to a ­nunnery and forbidden from saying mass.



Pope Francis eventually defrocked Karadima last year, banning the 87-year-old from the priesthood at the height of public outrage in the South American country over clerical sexual abuse and its concealment.



A Vatican investigator dispatched by Francis to Chile concluded there was "a culture of abuse" within the Chilean church, in a 2,300-page report.



Scandals in Australia, Europe, North America and elsewhere in Latin America have involved widespread claims of abuse - and coverups - by ­clergymen and lay members of the church. The pope later invited Cruz, Murillo and Hamilton to meet him at the Vatican to hear their testimonies and ask for their pardon.





