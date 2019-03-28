Learning Chinese

Wonder Park神奇乐园历险记(shénqí lèyuán lìxiǎn jì)1. I never want you to stop using your imagination, but without wrecking the neighborhood.我从来没有想过阻止你发挥想象力,但是你不能把邻居家弄得一片狼藉。(wǒ cónɡlái méiyǒu xiǎnɡɡuò zǔzhǐ nǐ fāhuī xiǎnɡxiànɡ lì, dànshì nǐ bùnénɡ bǎ línjū jiā nònɡdé yīpiàn lánɡji.)2. My whole life I dreamed of building an amusement park, but then it came to life.我一直都梦想建一座游乐园,让人惊奇的是后来游乐园有了生命。(wǒ yízhí dōu mènɡxiǎnɡ jiàn yízuò yóulè yuán, rànɡrén jīnɡqí de shì hòulái yóulè yuán yǒule shēnɡmìnɡ.)3. They brought an army of chimpanzombies. This is beginning to feel like a terrible turn of events for us all.他们带来了一支猩猩僵尸军团。对我们来说,这好像是一个恐怖的转折。(tāmen dàilái le yìzhī xīnɡxīnɡ jiānɡshī jūntuán. duì wǒmen láishuō, zhè hǎoxiànɡ shì yíɡè kǒnɡbù de zhuǎnzhé.)4. It seems I have backed into the middle of something.看起来我像是回到了什么事物中间。(kàn qǐlái wǒxiànɡ shì huídào le shénme shìwù zhōnɡjiān.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT