Facebook curbs not enough, says NZ’s Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday welcomed Facebook's move to curb support for white nationalism on its platforms but said more needed to be done in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks.



The social media giant has unveiled tougher guidelines on hate speech for Facebook and Instagram, ruling that white nationalism and white separatism are both linked to organized hate groups and will be banned.



When making the announcement, the California-based company did not specifically reference the March 15 Christchurch atrocity that claimed 50 lives when a self-avowed white supremacist targeting Muslims opened fire in two mosques.



But Ardern made it clear that she believed it was a direct response to the criticism that has since been levelled at Facebook, which the accused gunman used to livestream the attack.



"Arguably these categories should always have fallen within [Facebook's] community guidelines on hate speech," she told reporters. "But it's positive that clarification has now been made in the wake of the attack here in Christchurch."



She added "there's more work to do."



Ardern said the goal was to limit harmful content "while preserving a free, open and ­secure internet."



Noting that countries including Australia, Ireland and Germany were all wrestling with the issue of dealing with extremist material on social media, Ardern said a global approach was needed.





