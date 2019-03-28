New services, deals of aviation industry

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement on expanding bilateral air rights arrangements between China and Kenya. Passenger traffic between China and Kenya has maintained a growing trend over the past three years. In 2018, the passenger flow exceeded 130,000, a year-on-year increase of 7.8 percent.



At present, China Southern operates a Guangzhou-Nairobi route twice a week and plans to increase to four flights a week in the second half of this year. Kenya Airways operates a Nairobi-Bangkok-Guangzhou route seven times a week. In addition, China Southern and Kenya Airways have code-sharing agreements on multiple routes.



Lufthansa



Lufthansa on Thursday celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of its Shanghai-Frankfurt route. At present, the carrier operates two flights a day from Shanghai to Frankfurt with A380-800 and B747-400 aircraft. In addition, Lufthansa offers daily flights from Shanghai to Munich, the southern German hub.



In addition to Lufthansa, Swiss Airways and Austrian Airlines, which are part of the Lufthansa Group, also offer direct flights from Shanghai to Zurich and Vienna.



Hainan Airlines



Fortune Wings Club under Hainan Airlines celebrated its 20th anniversary in Beijing on Thursday. The club has grown to more than 20 million members since it was established in March 1999 with the help of ten carriers under the HNA Group.



The club said it will launch more activities such as allowing family members to accumulate and redeem points together.



Air China



Air China Group Wednesday recorded total revenue of 136.774 billion yuan ($20.33 billion) in 2018, an increase of 12.70 percent from the same period last year. Air transport revenue was up 12.68 percent year-on-year to 131.836 billion yuan. Air passenger revenue was up 12.82 percent while air cargo revenue was up by 11.22 percent.



In 2018, the group introduced 50 aircraft while phasing out 21 aircraft. The total fleet size was 669 aircraft, with an average age of 6.62 years.



The carriers under the group operated a total of 754 passenger routes, including 138 international routes, 27 regional routes and 589 domestic routes.



Air New Zealand



Air New Zealand Ltd said on Thursday it was launching a two-year cost reduction program and deferred aircraft capital expenditures of about NZ$750 million ($509.78 million) as part of a business review to tackle slowing growth.



The national carrier said it was expecting to achieve an additional NZ$60 million in annualized savings over the two-year period, with the focus on both operational and overhead costs.



Deferral includes a delay by one year on the delivery of three A321NEO aircraft planned to operate on the domestic network, and by two years for one A320NEO aircraft designated for trans-Tasman services, a company statement said.



Air New Zealand revised network growth downward to between 3 percent and 5 percent, on average, over the next three years, from 5 percent to 7 percent currently.



CEO Christopher Luxon said the steps were taken "to ensure a return to earnings growth in the lower growth environment."





