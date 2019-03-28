Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Taking some time out this weekend to treat yourself should be high on your list of priorities. You've been doing all you can for others for weeks on end, now it's finally time to focus on enjoying life. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 7, 11, 18.



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



If you don't want to get caught with your pants down, you will have to stay on your toes and pay close attention to your environment this weekend. If you don't, trouble may sneak right up next to you without you noticing. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A life-changing event is on the horizon, whether this is good or bad will all depend on how you look at it. Keep in mind that every dark cloud has a silver lining. Any time spent on reviewing your finances will be time well spent. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your take charge personality is making you a likely candidate for a leadership role at work. Do not hesitate to speak up and voice your opinion or else you may get looked over in the end. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Your humor and insight will provide comfort to a close friend who is going through some tough times. The alignment of the stars indicates that your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not hesitate to dream big. Your ambitions will only be satisfied by setting the bar higher than anyone else dares. Push yourself and you will find the drive needed to make your dreams a reality. ✭✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will be able to handle anything life throws at you so long as you believe in yourself. If you jump into things head first, you may just surprise yourself. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)







A major financial meltdown will demand your full attention today. Clear your schedule as dealing with this is going to be a huge uphill challenge. ✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not let the cat out of the bag before you are ready. If you jump the gun while implementing your plans, it will end up having serious ramifications. Finding common ground with someone you work with will earn you an ally. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)







Even if it means having to work through the weekend, make sure you finish all your tasks before you decide to head out and play. It will end up causing major problems for you if you leave things undone. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your boisterous personality will put you in the spotlight this weekend. Take advantage of this opportunity to find yourself some allies. Music will provide you some much needed inspiration when it comes to creative pastimes. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Never believe that you are a failure. Trying your best is really all that you can ask of yourself. The path to success is paved with failed attempts. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Instead of dreaming about the future, your time would be better spent focusing on what you need to accomplish now. Going to the gym will allow you to not only work up a sweat, but also find love. ✭✭✭

