Puzzle

1 Commit a faux pas4 Milk dispenser9 Many have Windows and screens12 Rockies resort14 City on Utah Lake15 Feast for a pig16 Baker's introduction?19 Entertainment reporter Gibbons20 Pack-carrying animal21 Buddy of Bert22 Reunion attendee, briefly24 Tickled25 Masseur's introduction?30 Natick, to Boston31 Epps of "House"32 NFL whistle blower35 "Pity"36 Easy catch38 Mete (out)39 Beam of light40 Rich deposit41 Fit for farming43 Croupier's introduction?45 Expert in one area, perhaps48 Home to a Hawkeye49 Old computers?50 Card game with squiggles and ovals52 Places for gutters56 Dentist's introduction?59 Attila's followers60 Comic strip frame61 ___-home final62 Gomez Addams' cousin63 Tic or twitch64 Cause of a trip1 ELO's "___ Woman"2 Assign stars to3 React to yeast4 Reuters rival5 Imagined6 OR workers7 Celebratory nights8 Joey of kiddie lit9 "The best laid ___ ..."10 Journalist Roberts11 Radar gun reading13 Statue of Liberty poet Emma15 Cancel, as a mission17 Less colorful18 Longest human bone23 A keyboard may plug into one24 Plains people25 Bygone Russian ruler26 Dance that can be done sitting27 Site with seller ratings28 Great expectations29 Kicking bird32 RBG wear33 Mai or Fitzgerald34 Have a hunch37 Neruda wrote one to a large tuna38 Some Duchamp works40 His tomb is in Red Square42 Said "I do" again43 Breaks in, online44 Church contributions45 Wave, maybe46 Or so47 Toot your own horn50 Type of meet51 Sicilian volcano53 Perfume container54 Fraternal brothers55 Go downhill fast?57 Photo ___58 Stately shade tree

Solution