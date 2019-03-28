Crossword

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Commit a faux pas

  4 Milk dispenser

  9 Many have Windows and screens

 12 Rockies resort

 14 City on Utah Lake

 15 Feast for a pig

 16 Baker's introduction?

 19 Entertainment reporter Gibbons

 20 Pack-carrying animal

 21 Buddy of Bert

 22 Reunion attendee, briefly

 24 Tickled

 25 Masseur's introduction?

 30 Natick, to Boston

 31 Epps of "House"

 32 NFL whistle blower

 35 "Pity"

 36 Easy catch

 38 Mete (out)

 39 Beam of light

 40 Rich deposit

 41 Fit for farming

 43 Croupier's introduction?

 45 Expert in one area, perhaps

 48 Home to a Hawkeye

 49 Old computers?

 50 Card game with squiggles and ovals

 52 Places for gutters

 56 Dentist's introduction?

 59 Attila's followers

 60 Comic strip frame

 61 ___-home final

 62 Gomez Addams' cousin

 63 Tic or twitch

 64 Cause of a trip

DOWN

  1 ELO's "___ Woman"

  2 Assign stars to

  3 React to yeast

  4 Reuters rival

  5 Imagined

  6 OR workers

  7 Celebratory nights

  8 Joey of kiddie lit

  9 "The best laid ___ ..."

 10 Journalist Roberts

 11 Radar gun reading

 13 Statue of Liberty poet Emma

 15 Cancel, as a mission

 17 Less colorful

 18 Longest human bone

 23 A keyboard may plug into one

 24 Plains people

 25 Bygone Russian ruler

 26 Dance that can be done sitting

 27 Site with seller ratings

 28 Great expectations

 29 Kicking bird

 32 RBG wear

 33 Mai or Fitzgerald

 34 Have a hunch

 37 Neruda wrote one to a large tuna

 38 Some Duchamp works

 40 His tomb is in Red Square

 42 Said "I do" again

 43 Breaks in, online

 44 Church contributions

 45 Wave, maybe

 46 Or so

 47 Toot your own horn

 50 Type of meet

 51 Sicilian volcano

 53 Perfume container

 54 Fraternal brothers

 55 Go downhill fast?

 57 Photo ___

 58 Stately shade tree

Solution



 

