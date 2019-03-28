Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Commit a faux pas
4 Milk dispenser
9 Many have Windows and screens
12 Rockies resort
14 City on Utah Lake
15 Feast for a pig
16 Baker's introduction?
19 Entertainment reporter Gibbons
20 Pack-carrying animal
21 Buddy of Bert
22 Reunion attendee, briefly
24 Tickled
25 Masseur's introduction?
30 Natick, to Boston
31 Epps of "House"
32 NFL whistle blower
35 "Pity"
36 Easy catch
38 Mete (out)
39 Beam of light
40 Rich deposit
41 Fit for farming
43 Croupier's introduction?
45 Expert in one area, perhaps
48 Home to a Hawkeye
49 Old computers?
50 Card game with squiggles and ovals
52 Places for gutters
56 Dentist's introduction?
59 Attila's followers
60 Comic strip frame
61 ___-home final
62 Gomez Addams' cousin
63 Tic or twitch
64 Cause of a tripDOWN
1 ELO's "___ Woman"
2 Assign stars to
3 React to yeast
4 Reuters rival
5 Imagined
6 OR workers
7 Celebratory nights
8 Joey of kiddie lit
9 "The best laid ___ ..."
10 Journalist Roberts
11 Radar gun reading
13 Statue of Liberty poet Emma
15 Cancel, as a mission
17 Less colorful
18 Longest human bone
23 A keyboard may plug into one
24 Plains people
25 Bygone Russian ruler
26 Dance that can be done sitting
27 Site with seller ratings
28 Great expectations
29 Kicking bird
32 RBG wear
33 Mai or Fitzgerald
34 Have a hunch
37 Neruda wrote one to a large tuna
38 Some Duchamp works
40 His tomb is in Red Square
42 Said "I do" again
43 Breaks in, online
44 Church contributions
45 Wave, maybe
46 Or so
47 Toot your own horn
50 Type of meet
51 Sicilian volcano
53 Perfume container
54 Fraternal brothers
55 Go downhill fast?
57 Photo ___
58 Stately shade tree
Solution